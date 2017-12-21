 arrow-down-sign 01Artboard 1 01Artboard 1 01Artboard 1 Ресурс 2 Ресурс 1 Eristica_white-03 01Artboard 1 01Artboard 1

Hello Hunters!

Welcome to Eristica🙌 Right now our team is working hard to get ready for the ICO to boost our project in Southeast Asia and India. We’re very excited!🌟Anyway we’re not marketing the token sale here. We just wanted you to know that specifically for the Product Hunt users we’ve prepared an awesome channel on Eristica app! There are dozens of awesome challenge videos that you guys will love. Good luck!

Eristica is now trending on Product Hunt. ▲0 so far!

Take a challenge.

Win cryptocurrency.

Global Decentralized Platform of Personal and

Mass Challenges on Smart Contracts

INVEST NOW
Tokens Sold
ert
Token price
$0.02
1 ert
Sold
%
Total raised
usd
Total investors
Bitcoin
USD
Litecoin
Ethereum
Bitcoin Cash

Token Sale ends in:

days hours minutes seconds

PROBLEM

There are several issues in the FunTech space which are yet to be solved

01

People are bored

02

Not many high quality video sources of local content in Asia

03

Fraud risk when undertaking challenges

04

Issues with card2card payments

SOLUTION

And we know how to solve it!

Viral content
and entertainment
Eristica’s local UGC
content
Integration of
cryptocurrencies
Decentralization
and blockchain
WHITEPAPER
EN 🇺🇸 RU 🇷🇺 CN 🇨🇳 JP 🇯🇵 KR 🇰🇷
SUBSCRIBE

PRODUCT

ERISTICA

Using a blockchain technology we allow users to undertake the unlimited amount of challenges and transparently take part in them.

Challenges
on Smart Contracts
Video proofs which
one can’t fake
Decentralized
voting system
Total transparency

Wallet #1

DareDevil 
#1

Chain

Smart Contract

API

DareDevil 
#2

Wallet #2

Challenge
1
1. 2 users undertake a challenge with ERT (or other cryptocurrency) as a stake (prize).
2
2. A smart contract which has all the information and statuses of the challenge is created
3
3. This contract freezes users’ money on their wallets d
4
4. When challenge is proved or completed, a smart contract is activated and automatically transfers the money to the winning user

ROADMAP

2015

Working product

2016

500,000 usersWon McKinsey Startup Competition

2017

SOSV investment, MOX accelerator in Taipei and Singapore 1,100,000 users in CIS and 100,000 users in South East Asia and India

Won CryptoBazar in Moscow

December Token Sale

2018
Q1
Embedding smart contracts, content production
Preloads on smartphones in Southeast Asia and India
Q2
Fully Functional website
Monetizing off of challenges fees in cryptocurrency
Q3
Content personalization AI
50 partnerships with bloggers
Q4
Launch in the U.S. market + Increase time per session up to 30 minutes
2019

50M video views with 3M registered users

TEAM

Eristica team

Nikit

Nikita

Akimov

Nikita Akimov

CEO

Learn more
ValentinaIvashchenko

Valentina

Ivashchenko

Valentina Ivashchenko

COO

Learn more
Space Needle

Artem

Dalevich

Artem Dalevich

CMO

Learn more
Space Needle

Andrey

Sheludchenko

Andrey Sheludchenko

CTO

Learn more

Winners of multiple competitions

Slush Asia 2016 Semi-finals

Learn more SlushAsia

Первая Высота 2016

Learn more SlushAsia

CryptoBazar Moscow 2017

Learn more SlushAsia
a a a a
a a a a
a a a a a
INVEST NOW

Advisors & Backers

Space Needle
Stan Larimer
Godfather of BitShares
Learn more
Space Needle
William Bao Bean
General Partner at SOSV
Learn more
Space Needle
Michael Taggart
Co-founder and President of Cryptonomex
Learn more
Space Needle
Evgeny Tchebotarev
Founder at 500px
Learn more
Space Needle
Bitbollo
Member of Bitcoin Foundation Italia
Learn more
Space Needle
Max Taldykin
Smart Contracts and DAO Developer
Learn more
Space Needle
William Shor
Managing Partner at Caspian Ventures
Learn more
Space Needle
Ryan Shuken
Serial Entrepreneur
Learn more
Space Needle
Hayk Hakobyan
Founder at TinyCarrier Singapore
Learn more
Space Needle
Melody He
Investment Partner at MOX
Learn more
Space Needle
Vlad Sapozhnikov
Founder of deex.exchange
Learn more

TOKEN SALE TERMS

Description
Tokens amount
%

Public ICO

482 500 000, 00

70,17%

Challenge Fund

68 757 539, 20

10,00%

Eristica Team

68 757 539, 20

10,00%

ICO organization

67 560 313, 63

9,83%

Total:

687 575 392, 04

100%

INVEST NOW

PRESS

Media about us

Space Needle
21.12.2017

Interview with Nikita Akimov

chipin.com
Space Needle
19.12.2017

Eristica Leaving Ethereum for BitShares

medium.com
Space Needle
12.12.2017

Eristica Migrating to BitShares

steemit.com
Space Needle
07.12.2017

Eristica ICO review

Chipin.com
Space Needle
05.12.2017

Blockchain platform for challenges created

hype.codes
Space Needle
02.12.2017

5 Totally Insane Stunts Caught On Video!!

buzzfeed.com
Space Needle
28.11.2017

Top Upcoming ICOs of December

hype.codes
Space Needle
28.11.2017

Pulling Off A Stunt On Video Can Get You Paid in Crypto

huffingtonpost.com
Space Needle
25.10.2017

Eristica — P2P-платформа для участия в челленджах

cryptocash.ru
Space Needle
11.03.2017

Eristica's pitch video

youtube.com
Space Needle
09.03.2017

Review on Eristica's pitch

e27.co
Space Needle
09.03.2017

Interview with Nikita Akimov

panx.asia
Space Needle
08.03.2017

Eristica: localization done right

meet.bnext.com.tw
Space Needle
09.01.2017

MOX Batch 2 with Eristica on board

e27.co
Space Needle
06.12.2016

Основатель Eristica о фейлах

rb.ru
Space Needle
14.11.2016

История одного халата

rb.ru
Space Needle
19.10.2016

Eristica едет на eSPORTconf Russia 2016!

championat.ru
Space Needle
11.10.2016

Голливуд снял фильм про твой стартап?

rb.ru
Space Needle
18.09.2016

Три стартапа взяли «Первую Высоту»

expert.ru
Space Needle
17.08.2016

Winter Capital и McKinsey выбрали лучшие российские стартапы

bfm.ru

FAQ

How do ERT tokens work?

ERT tokens - is in-game currency which users get for winning contests or for successful predictions. Through the tokens, users can participate in challenges with celebrities or use them to buy access to ecosystem services.

How can I participate in ICO? (BTC/LTC/BCC)

Please follow the rules in the instruction here: https://goo.gl/CH5oYZ

How can I participate in ICO? (ETH)


1) Open https://eristica.com and click on the “Invest now” button. The button will appear as the ICO starts.
2) Copy a contract address from the “Buy ERT tokens for ETH” section .
3) Log in or log up your Ethereum wallet.
• Don’t send ETH from exchange! If your ETH is in exchange, transfer it to a compatible wallet (we recommend to use https://www.myetherwallet.com).
• How to create Ethereum wallet?
4) Open MyEtherWallet and come to the “send ether & tokens” tab (https://www.myetherwallet.com/#send-transaction)
5) Fill the amount you want to invest to the contact address
* Min payments 0,01 ETH
* Advised gas limit 200 000
6) Click on the “Add custom token” button and fill the following information in fields :
Address: 0x92A5B04D0ED5D94D7a193d1d334D3D16996f4E13
Token Symbol: ERT
Decimals: 18
7) Click on the “save” button
Now you can see ERT tokens in your Ethereum wallet.
8) Sign in / sign on https://eristica.com for displaying your ERT token at personal account.
9) Scroll down the page to the “how to get ERT tokens” tab and enter Your Ethereum address.
10) Go to Balance tap, your ERT tokens will be displayed there in about 3 minutes.

Why is it profitable to buy ERT tokens during the ICO?

During the ICO, tokens are sold at a discounted price. It is expected that when they appear on a cryptocurrency exchange, their price will grow significantly. Even if you decide to sell your tokens on the first day of trading, you can make a profit.

What is the supply limit of ERT tokens?

687.575.392 of ERT tokens will be issued under the smart contract at the date of the ICO start. All the tokens that won’t be sold will be burnt after ICO.

How the tokens are distributed?

70% allocated to the ICO sale, 10% retained for the team, 10% reserved for Eristica Challenge Fund and 10% reserved for early investors, advisors and bounty campaign.

How can I cash out my tokens?

You can sell them on stock exchanges. Compatible exchanges which you can use will appear in the near future.

How to create a wallet on https://www.myetherwallet.com ?


1) Open https://www.myetherwallet.com.
2) Create the password not less than 9 symbols; click on "create new wallet"
3) Download Keystore File (UTC / JSON) and save it.
4) On your screen you'll see "private key", you should make the backup of it. Please, do not lose it, it cannot be recovered.
5) Access to your wallet by "private key", type it in the section on the right.
6) Click on “Unlock your wallet”.
7) You successfully created your wallet!
Scroll down the page, copy and save the address of your ethereum wallet.
You have to enter this address in your personal account on https://eristica.com for displaying of purchased ERT tokens

CONTACT US

[email protected]