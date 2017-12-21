Hello Hunters!
Welcome to Eristica🙌 Right now our team is working hard to get ready for the ICO to boost our project in Southeast Asia and India. We’re very excited!🌟Anyway we’re not marketing the token sale here. We just wanted you to know that specifically for the Product Hunt users we’ve prepared an awesome channel on Eristica app! There are dozens of awesome challenge videos that you guys will love. Good luck!
Global Decentralized Platform of Personal and
Mass Challenges on Smart Contracts
PROBLEM
There are several issues in the FunTech space which are yet to be solved
People are bored
Not many high quality video sources of local content in Asia
Fraud risk when undertaking challenges
Issues with card2card payments
SOLUTION
And we know how to solve it!
Working product
500,000 usersWon McKinsey Startup Competition
SOSV investment, MOX accelerator in Taipei and Singapore 1,100,000 users in CIS and 100,000 users in South East Asia and India
Won CryptoBazar in Moscow
December Token Sale
Eristica team
Winners of multiple competitions
Public ICO
ERT tokens - is in-game currency which users get for winning contests or for successful predictions. Through the tokens, users can participate in challenges with celebrities or use them to buy access to ecosystem services.
Please follow the rules in the instruction here: https://goo.gl/CH5oYZ
1) Open https://eristica.com and click on the “Invest now” button. The button will appear as the ICO starts.
2) Copy a contract address from the “Buy ERT tokens for ETH” section .
3) Log in or log up your Ethereum wallet.
• Don’t send ETH from exchange! If your ETH is in exchange, transfer it to a compatible wallet (we recommend to use https://www.myetherwallet.com).
• How to create Ethereum wallet?
4) Open MyEtherWallet and come to the “send ether & tokens” tab (https://www.myetherwallet.com/#send-transaction)
5) Fill the amount you want to invest to the contact address
* Min payments 0,01 ETH
* Advised gas limit 200 000
6) Click on the “Add custom token” button and fill the following information in fields :
Address: 0x92A5B04D0ED5D94D7a193d1d334D3D16996f4E13
Token Symbol: ERT
Decimals: 18
7) Click on the “save” button
Now you can see ERT tokens in your Ethereum wallet.
8) Sign in / sign on https://eristica.com for displaying your ERT token at personal account.
9) Scroll down the page to the “how to get ERT tokens” tab and enter Your Ethereum address.
10) Go to Balance tap, your ERT tokens will be displayed there in about 3 minutes.
During the ICO, tokens are sold at a discounted price. It is expected that when they appear on a cryptocurrency exchange, their price will grow significantly. Even if you decide to sell your tokens on the first day of trading, you can make a profit.
687.575.392 of ERT tokens will be issued under the smart contract at the date of the ICO start. All the tokens that won’t be sold will be burnt after ICO.
70% allocated to the ICO sale, 10% retained for the team, 10% reserved for Eristica Challenge Fund and 10% reserved for early investors, advisors and bounty campaign.
You can sell them on stock exchanges. Compatible exchanges which you can use will appear in the near future.
1) Open https://www.myetherwallet.com.
2) Create the password not less than 9 symbols; click on "create new wallet"
3) Download Keystore File (UTC / JSON) and save it.
4) On your screen you'll see "private key", you should make the backup of it. Please, do not lose it, it cannot be recovered.
5) Access to your wallet by "private key", type it in the section on the right.
6) Click on “Unlock your wallet”.
7) You successfully created your wallet!
Scroll down the page, copy and save the address of your ethereum wallet.
You have to enter this address in your personal account on https://eristica.com for displaying of purchased ERT tokens